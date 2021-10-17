Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,029 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Trane Technologies worth $494,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $174.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.