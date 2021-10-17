NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Earnings on Sunday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, October 24th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

