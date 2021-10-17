NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $25.30 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

