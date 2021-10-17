Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NCLH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

