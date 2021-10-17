NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,365,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.10% of NOV worth $664,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

