Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

NVOS opened at $1.73 on Friday. Novo Integrated Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.