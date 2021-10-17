NuCypher Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 399% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $547.15 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00204682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00092227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,389,992 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

