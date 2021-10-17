Nuggets (NUG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $326.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 30% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $834,685.44 and approximately $326.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.