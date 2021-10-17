NULS Price Hits $0.59 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, NULS has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $59.22 million and $40.91 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

