Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 10,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

