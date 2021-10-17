Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 10,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
