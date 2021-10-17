Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $56,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 293,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

