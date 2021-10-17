Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.52 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $301.73 million and approximately $39.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

