Oberndorf William E Acquires 116,300 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oberndorf William E raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,334.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 22.1% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oberndorf William E owned about 0.09% of Atlassian worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $409.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,326. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

