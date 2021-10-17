OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OBIIF stock remained flat at $$182.25 during trading on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.25 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day moving average of $207.69.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

