Observer Achieves Market Cap of $14.62 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Observer has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $412,236.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00093111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

