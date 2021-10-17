Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.82 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $502.67 million and $47.14 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00200167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

