OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,665,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

