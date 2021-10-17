OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00011535 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $12,743.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

