Oddz Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $570,266.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

