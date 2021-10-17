ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $17,594.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.83 or 1.00158788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00801001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004437 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

