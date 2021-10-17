Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,477 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 3.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

