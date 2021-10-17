Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.03% of Old Republic International worth $687,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

