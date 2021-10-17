Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $521,634.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00005266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,277 coins and its circulating supply is 562,961 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

