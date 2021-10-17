Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ONCT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 534,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

