OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.60% of OneSpan worth $36,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OneSpan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

