Onooks (OOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $185,439.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

