Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 217,602 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,602 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.14% of Canadian National Railway worth $106,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.69 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

