Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,166 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $172.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

