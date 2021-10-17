Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.