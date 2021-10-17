Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TTC opened at $97.40 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

