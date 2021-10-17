Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 4,093 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Nucor by 54.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 350.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

