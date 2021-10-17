Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 75,722 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $105,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 87,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ecolab by 179.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.5% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.