Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

