Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

