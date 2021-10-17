Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.47 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.