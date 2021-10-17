Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $3.43 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

