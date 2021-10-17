Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,754 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

