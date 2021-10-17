Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,025 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.