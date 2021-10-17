Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $326.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

