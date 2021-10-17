Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,182 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $106,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $301.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

