Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 852 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $290.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average of $258.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

