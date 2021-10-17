Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $837.04 million and $112.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00092854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.76 or 0.00388284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

