OpenOcean Hits Market Capitalization of $54.37 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $2.79 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

