Opium Tops 1-Day Volume of $123.52 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Opium has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $123.52 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.