OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of OrganiGram worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.24 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $671.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

