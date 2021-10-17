Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) versus Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Critical Comparison

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $44.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.9%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Orient Overseas (International) pays out 610.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yara International ASA pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Yara International ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $8.19 billion 1.15 $902.72 million $7.22 9.87 Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.10 $690.00 million $1.54 16.49

Orient Overseas (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yara International ASA. Orient Overseas (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 8.68% 12.45% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orient Overseas (International) and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 4 6 4 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Orient Overseas (International) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions. The Industrial segment includes developing and selling chemical products and industrial gases to non-fertilizer market segments. The Production segment involves in the manufacturing plants producing ammonia and finished fertilizer, and industrial products. The Supply Chain segment engages in a global function responsible for optimization of energy, raw materials and third party sourcing, as well as logistics and customer service centers. The Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

