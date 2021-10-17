Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 325,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

