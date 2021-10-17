Ormeus Coin One Day Volume Reaches $181,586.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $319,478.71 and approximately $181,586.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

