Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,806,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,365 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.28% of Oscar Health worth $139,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR opened at $15.85 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.