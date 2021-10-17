OST Price Up 3.1% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. OST has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $20,111.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

